Volta Limburg Classic: Arnaud de Lai wins in a short committee sprint

Arnaud de Lai took up arms at the Volta Limburg Classic for his third win of the season. In the group sprint of six riders, the Belgian was fastest ahead of Oldany and Vliegen.

Particularly likely to win Belgium at Volta Limburg Classic Philippe Gilberte, Arnaud Daly Where dries de bondo In the beginning.

Above all, we are looking at the battle between Jumbo Visma, Lotto Soudal and Alpesin Fenix ​​in the last 30 kms. The Danish team Rival also comes to play the game.

In Meerlindje, 20 km from the end, Tom Dumoulin Picks up speed and makes a small difference with a small group of six riders. Arnaud de Lai is part of a good shot, just like that loik fly,

At the bottom of the Moerslag, 13 km from the end, the chasing group has almost completed the junction and Tom Dumoulin is accelerating again.

Loïc Vliegen and the Swede Reply Ericsson Rival formation takes a few meters…