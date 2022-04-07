Voronora, Bonnet Bay, Chipping Norton SES Evacuation orders issued; Picton, Camden on high alert

The Bureau of Meteorology issued its latest updated warnings for NSW a while back.

Senior meteorologist Jake Phillips said the low pressure trough is bringing widespread rain to NSW, causing heavy rain in many areas.

“Since 9 am today, 50 to 100 mm of rain has been recorded at many places over the southern and central parts of the coast, on top of a drop of at least 100-200 mm in the same areas as yesterday,” he said. is,” he said.

“Today’s heaviest waterfall has generally been around Ilavra district and this has resulted in some fresh uplift of the river.

“Major flooding is currently occurring in Menangal and is expected to exceed the flood levels of March 2022 and April 1988. Major flooding is expected along the Nepean River in Wallacea and possibly…