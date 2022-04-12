Vote for American Idol 2022: Leah Marlene, Sir Blake’s contestant from Norman, IL, Chicago, competes in the top 24 at Aulani Resort

CHICAGO (WLS) — The judges of American Idol had some fun with Team Illinois.

“It breaks our hearts to say to you at the same time, we love to see you, welcome to the Top 24!” Katy Perry tells Normal contestant Leah Marlene.



This means traveling to Hawaii.

Related | American Idol: Who made it to the top 24?

“Unfortunately we’re taking you off the top 59, and we’re putting you in the top 24!” Katy Perry told Sir Blake a contestant from Chicago.

Marlene and Blake discussed the competition with ABC7.

“My whole mindset has been to just be as present and enjoy all the little moments, because you just don’t know if you’re going to be able to have more moments on the show, just take it as it comes.” ,” said Marlene.



Blake weighs in on what it is…