Vote Now For The Nominees, Date, Time, Performers!

The voting in 2 fan-voted categories will be ascertained at the forthcoming event Billboard Music Awards are already opened their voting lines on Monday 10th May 2021 around 9:00 AM PT and 12:00 PM ET. The classifications are a topmost social artist and topmost collaboration. The Voting lines will be going to closes on Friday 21st May 2021 around 11:59:59 PM PT. The music event will be ascertained on 23rd May Sunday.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners List BTS

The good news for the fans of Nick Jonas that he is going to be the host of this upcoming event. The icon award will be received by P!nk. The Weeknd, who usher this year’s catalog of finalists along with 16 nods, is announced as the first performer.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Vote Now For The Nominees List

The List Of The Nominees for the top collaboration are as follow:-

Chris Brown & Young Thug for “Go Crazy”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior for “Mood”

DaBaby ft. Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne & Tory Lanez for “Whats Poppin”

Charlie Puth ft. Gabby Barrett for “I Hope”

Roddy Ricch ft. DaBaby for “Rockstar”

The List Of The Nominees for the Top Social Artist is as follow:-

Seventeen

BTS

SB19

BLACKPINK

Ariana Grande

The fans who want to see their favorite artists as the winner of these categories can vote on billboard.com/BBMAsVote and on Twitter. The fans who will be a vote on Twitter for topmost collaboration comprise #BBMAsTopCollab + Collaboration Song Name in their respective tweet and to vote on the same social media platform (Twitter) for topmost social artist comprise #BBMAsTopSocial + @FinalistTwitterHandle in their tweet.

The Twitter Voting for the Song Titles for the topmost collaboration are as follow:-

WHAT’S POPPIN

Mood

ROCKSTAR

I Hope

Go Crazy

The Twitter Voting Handles for the topmost social artist are as follow:-

@ pledis_17

@BLACKPINK

@SB19Official

@BTS_twt

@Ariana Grande

As per the official rules, those who are going to do Twitter votes must be given their votes from public accounts only. The fans can vote only for the one finalist and for the one category at a single time. One more thing a re-tweet of a valid vote given by a public account also tally as a vote, subject to daily vote limits. The fans can vote up to 10 times per platform, per day, and per category. To know more details.

the fans can visit: billboardmusicawards.com/vote

The musical event Billboard Music Awards are under the production of dick Clark productions, which is possessed by MRC. Penske Media and MRC are co-parents firms of the Billboard.