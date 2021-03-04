Voter list of Maharashtra: search voter list by name, voter list pdf

Maharashtra voter list online, Electoral rolls with photos, Voter List Maharashtra Check, download Maharashtra Electoral Role This article will give you photos and all other information. Voting is the constitutional right of every citizen of our country. When a citizen of our country attains the age of 18, he is given the right to vote in elections by the Constitution of India.

We know that election is the most important aspect in our country, which is celebrated like a festival. It is mandatory for a citizen to be over 18 years of age to vote in an election. The voter ID card is designed for a citizen who is 18 years of age or older. Maharashtra voter list is being issued through this voter ID card, so that only proper citizens can cast their votes in elections.

Maharashtra’s voter list

Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Municipality and Panchayat elections are held every five years. All citizens who have attained the age of 18 years can vote in this election. The Maharashtra government has started the process of creating a voter list. Citizens of Maharashtra State who have attained the age of 18 years or above can apply Maharashtra Electoral Role.

After applying, he can see his name in the voter list by following the procedure given by us. Now no citizen of Maharashtra state will have to go to any government offices to check their name in the voter list, which will save your time and money. Any citizen of the state has to visit the official website to check his name in the voter list of Maharashtra.

Key features of Maharashtra voter list

Name of scheme Maharashtra Electoral Role List Launched by election Commission The beneficiaries Citizens of maharashtra registration process Online Benefit Voter list availability Maharashtra category Government of Maharashtra. to plan official website ceo.maharashtra.gov.in/

Purpose of Maharashtra voter list online

We know that elections in our country are celebrated like a festival, preparations for which begin several months in advance. Similar preparation is done to prepare the voter list. We know that there are some people who try to vote in a wrong way, that is, citizens who are not eligible to vote also go to vote. Given this problem, Maharashtra Electoral Role Voter List Is being released online by the Government of Maharashtra.

Main objective of Maharashtra’s voter list Making the list of voters of Maharashtra available on the official website so that only appropriate citizens can vote. Through this online system, the citizens of the state will not be required to visit government offices, which will save them time and money of the citizens. The availability of Maharashtra’s voter list will bring transparency in the system. Now the citizens of Maharashtra can see their name in the voter list sitting at home.

Benefits of Maharashtra Voter List

All citizens who have attained the age of 18 years can apply for the Maharashtra Electoral Roll.

Government of Maharashtra has made Maharashtra Electoral Role available online.

available online. Citizens of the state of Maharashtra will not have to go to any government offices to verify their name in the voter list.

Having Maharashtra Electoral Roll available online will save a lot of time and money.

Transparency in the government system will also come through this online system.

Now the citizens of Maharashtra can sit at their home and see their name in the Maharashtra voter list.

Eligibility criteria to apply in Maharashtra voter list

To avail this scheme, you have to fulfill the following eligibility criteria-

Applicants who wish to apply Maharashtra Electoral Role Must be a native of the state of Maharashtra.

Must be a native of the state of Maharashtra. To apply in Maharashtra Electoral Role Applicant must be resident of polling area.

Applicant must be resident of polling area. If the applicant is disqualified from voting for any reason, he will not be considered eligible.

The applicant must have a sound mind.

Applicant must be 18 years of age or above to apply in Maharashtra Electoral Role.

Required documents

Passport size photo

mobile number

High school certificate

Birth certificate

Passport

pan card

driving license

Ration magazine

Housing certificate

Maharashtra Electoral Name List Procedure

Interested applicants who want to see their name in the voter list, they have to follow the steps given below-

First of all, you have to go official website CEO K. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “Pdf electoral role“. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked, such as – a district, an assembly constituency, and in addition enter a captcha code.

After entering all the required information, you have to click on the “Open PDF” button.

After this, the information of the voter list will be displayed in front of you.

Name search process in Maharashtra voter list online

On the home page of the website, you have to click on "Options"Search Name in Voter List". After this a form will open in front of you.

CEO K. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on “Options”Search Name in Voter List“. After this a form will open in front of you.

Now a new page will open in front of you where you have to select the search category which is either name wise or ID card wise.

After this you have to enter the required information according to the search category.

After entering all the required information, you have to click on the search button.

After this, the information of the voter list will be displayed in front of you.

Lodge Complaint Procedure

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of "Online complaints". After this, the next page will open in front of you.

CEO K. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “Online complaints“. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

Now a new page will open in front of you where you will have to log in. If you are already registered on the portal and if you are not registered on the portal then you will have to click on Sign up.

Now you have to enter all the necessary information and click on Register or Login. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked.

After entering all the required information, you have to click on submit button.

Thus, the process of filing your complaint will be successful.

Track complaint status procedure

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of "Online complaints". After this, a form will open in front of you where you have to click. Track your complaint.

CEO K. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “Online complaints“. After this, a form will open in front of you where you have to click. Track your complaint.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked, such as complaint ID, reference number etc.

After entering all the required information, you have to click on “ Show status The button.

The button. In this way, the information of the complaint made in front of you will be displayed.

Important link

Contact helpline

Through our website, you have provided all the important information related to Maharashtra voter list. If even after this, you are facing some kind of problem, then you can solve all your problems by contacting the helpline number. You can get help through the following helpline numbers and email IDs-

Helpline Number – 1800221950

Phone Number – 022-22021987

Email ID- [email protected]

We hope you will find the information related to Maharashtra Electoral Role beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you asked.

If you still have questions related to this, you can ask us through the comments. Apart from this, you can also bookmark our website.