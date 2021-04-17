ENTERTAINMENT

Voting Begins For Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh Assembly Bypoll – Tech TMT

Voting Begins For Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Assembly Bypoll - Tech Kashif

Voting for the by-election to Damoh meeting seat in Madhya Pradesh, the place the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in a battle, started at 7 am on Saturday. Individuals had been seen standing in queues outdoors the polling cubicles, ready for his or her flip to solid their vote. White circles had been drawn on the bottom for the voters to take care of social distancing. “All COVID-19 tips are being strictly adopted,” an official stated.

A complete of twenty-two candidates are within the fray, however the principle contest is between Rahul Lodhi of the BJP and Ajay Tandon of the Congress. The bypoll was necessitated as Lodhi, who had gained from Damoh on a Congress ticket in 2018, resigned from the meeting in addition to the celebration in October 2020 and joined the BJP. He had resigned simply forward of the November 3 by-elections to over two dozen seats within the state.

Tandon had earlier contested from the seat twice unsuccessfully in opposition to senior BJP chief and former minister Jayant Mallaiya. However now, Lodhi has changed Mallaiya because the BJP candidate from the seat. A complete of two,39,709 voters, together with 1,15,408 ladies, are eligible to train their franchise at 359 polling cubicles, the official stated.

Voting will finish at 7 pm, he stated, including that the counting of votes will happen on Might 2. The state had witnessed bypolls to twenty-eight meeting seats in November final yr. As many as 25 of those seats fell vacant after their sitting Congress MLAs switched sides and joined the BJP after a revolt led by senior chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. Of the 28 seats, the BJP had gained 19, whereas the Congress had bagged 9.

.

Learn all of the Newest Information and Breaking Information right here

