Voting begins in first round of French presidential election

Voting began across France on Sunday for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where 48 million eligible voters will choose between 12 candidates.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, posing a formidable challenge from afar.

Voting opened at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday and closed at 7 p.m. in most places and an hour later in some major cities.

By noon local time, more than a quarter of French voters had voted, slightly less than in the previous elections. France operates a manual system for elections: voters are obliged to cast ballots in person, and are counted by hand after voting is over.

Until someone gets more than half the votes across the country, there will be a second and deciding round between the top two candidates…