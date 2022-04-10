Paris, France – Voting is open for the presidential election in France, which has been characterized by a lack of democracy and a political agenda.

Voting began at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m. (18:00 GMT), when the first projections of the results are expected to be broadcast on French television channels.

As of midday, there was 25.5 percent turnout, the interior ministry said, down from 2017’s 28.5 percent.

The incumbent Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking a second term, looked like a fugitive for much of the campaign, banking on his “politician” role in the Russo-Ukraine war. If he succeeds, he will become the first president in 20 years since Jacques Chirac to do so.

But that approach is no longer as solidly grounded as his rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen – whose praise…