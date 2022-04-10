Voting for the next PM in Pakistan’s Parliament on Monday after Imran Khan’s removal

Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday submitted his nomination as Pakistan’s next prime minister to the legislature, his party said, after Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.

Shahbaz, 70, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has led the opposition in parliament to oust former cricket star Khan, and is widely expected to replace him after a vote on Monday.

But Khan’s party also submitted papers nominating Shah Mehmood Qureshi, until recently, as the prime minister’s candidate for foreign affairs, saying his members of parliament would resign en masse if they lost. potentially creating the need for immediate by-elections to their seats.

Pakistan’s first prime minister Khan…