Voting On No-Trust Motion Against Imran Khan Could Be Delayed Until Next Month

The no-trust motion against Imran Khan could be delayed and be held next month, Pakistan-based news agency the Dawn reported. Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media on Sunday that the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if the Pakistan national assembly speaker allowed its tabling on Monday.

The comments by the Pakistan cabinet minister shows that the government is seeking to buy more time in a bid to save the Imran Khan government from getting ousted. The rule states that once a no-trust or no-confidence motion is tabled then it ‘shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days.’

The opposition has criticised Asad Qaiser for acting in a partial manner and on behalf of Imran Khan’s Pakistan…