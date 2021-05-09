Voting Results & Elimination Updates







The famous reality game show called Bigg Boss Malayalam has been through much excitement and unexpected events. As you all know, some reports have stated that perhaps this time there will be no eviction, despite this, there are some faces that are in danger of eviction. Here you will get the complete update on the show and the voting percentage and gossip that you will watch tonight so, stick around till the last line.

In the most controversial show, nine contestants have been evicted so far, and now a total of 6 contestants have entered the nomination list for the 12th week. Recently we all have watched a horror game task where all the participants performed very well, and as the makers of the show are bent on trying to make the show more amazing and interesting they are succeeding in this. Tonight a new captaincy task will take place that will bring some other experience for all the participants.

You all must be in the swim about Dimpal Bhal because she went from the show because of some personal reason, but now the latest reports are saying that she is supposed to be back in the game. Now when we are not so far from the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 the competition is turning tougher and everyone is trying to be in the game till the final. You all must have voted your favorite contestant to save him or her.

Let’s have a look at the voting result. Before talking about the voting result, let’s check the best performer of the week and the names are Manikuttan, Rithu Manthra, and Kidilam Firoz, after these names the worst contestants’ names include Remya and Soorya. Last week we have seen Adoney John returning home back. If we talk about the voting polls so Rithu Manthra got 1917100 votes, Ramzan got 1490900 votes.

Remya Panicker got 778550 votes, Soorya got 6068250 votes, Sai Vishnu got 1532000 votes, and Manikuttan got 2736650 votes. In this tough time when the virus is spreading everywhere hope it won’t affect this show. Well, let’s see what is waiting to take place further till then stay tuned to get all the latest updates on the show and also on the voting result. Stay safe at your place and stay connected with us.