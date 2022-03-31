Vout van Aert extremely uncertain for Ronde, top favorite not fit for reconnaissance. trip to flanders

Vout van Aert passed door to door for Vlaanderen to be fit at the start of the Tour, but he could not make it to the start in Antwerp. “He definitely fits for reconnaissance,” Niermann says.

“Vout is not feeling well and therefore stays at home. We will definitely have to do without him during the reconnaissance. If he only misses today, there will be no problem. But there is a chance that he will miss Ronde.” will do.”

The team also says it is “unlikely” that the Belgian champions will make it to the start. Van Aert is not feeling well and is being examined by a doctor today.

“It will be a big blow if the Wout doesn’t start in Ronde”, admits Niermann. “Then we have to make a new plan. Tisaj Benoot and Christophe Laporte are ready. We still start with the goal of winning.”

He said, ‘At the moment I cannot say when will the decision on Vout be taken. If he is fit on Sunday, we will start him. Maybe you’ll know tomorrow…