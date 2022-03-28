Vout van Aert praised Binium Girme after his win at Ghent-Wevelgem: “He was impressive”.

Eritrean Binium Girmay (Intermarché) this Sunday won the Ghent-Wevelgem, a rider’s first victory in a cycling classic from a sub-Saharan African country.

Belgian













by Belga

Published on 03/27/2022 at 19:24

Reading Time: 1 minute





vThe outgoing champion at Wavellgem, Belgian champion Vout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished 12th in the chase group on Sunday, behind the leading quartet, from which Eritrean winner Binium Girme emerged.











“I think we raced as planned and as we wanted,” explained Vout van Aert. “We had a very aggressive race and showed that we wanted to try to win by putting Christophe Laporte in the decisive breakaway. So the conditions were ideal. There…