VR sex: The funniest memes about the strangest tech trend – Film TMT

VR sex: The funniest memes about the strangest tech trend

Some folks think VR sex is the way of the future, and they might be right. Try not to laugh at these hilarious memes about VR sex.

Video video games have by no means seemed extra reasonable. The cameras on our cell telephones can decide up extra element than ever. We are able to have entry to tons of of hundreds within the blink of an eye fixed. Daily, know-how will get higher and higher. Between excessive definition porn and magic wand vibrators that may final for hours at a time, it shouldn’t come as a shock that intercourse know-how is healthier than ever. This contains digital actuality intercourse.

Some of us assume VR intercourse is the best way of the longer term, they usually could be proper. Nonetheless, at this time limit, VR intercourse looks as if one thing out of a sci fi film. And, like with many issues folks don’t perceive, it has grow to be each joke-worthy and excellent to make into memes.

There’s lots happening on the planet and we’re all exhausted. That’s why we’d like extra humorous memes to carry just a little levity into our lives. These VR intercourse memes and jokes will hopefully carry just a little brightness to your day.

Contents hide
1 The way forward for courting?
2 Rock on!
3 You heard it right here first
4 And now for some VR intercourse jokes:

The way forward for courting?

If that is what courting will likely be like in forty years, then you possibly can overlook about it!

One . . .

Will we even need to know what is going on right here? Didn’t assume so!

Rock on!

However what would it not sound like? The world might by no means know!

You heard it right here first

We needed to transfer on ultimately, proper?

And now for some VR intercourse jokes:

Quickly, Apple is releasing a VR headset particularly for porn. They’re going to name it the iFap.

Working from house is like VR porn. It appears to be like such as you’re doing one thing, however in actuality, its fucking nothing.

I’m going to create a VR girlfriend simulator for Valentine’s Day. It shall be known as E-Bae.

What’s Mark Zuckerberg’s favourite VR intercourse sport? Monopoly.

I simply had one of the best intercourse of my life. Who knew VR porm was so reasonable!

I used to have lots of intercourse, however then my VR headset broke.

