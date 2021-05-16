Vrajesh Hirjee (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Vrajesh Hirjee (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Vrajesh Hirjee is an Indian television actor and a film actor. He is known for his roles in films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Golmaal Returns and Tum Bin. In 2002 he won best actor in comic role for Yeh Mumbai Hai Meri Jaan.

Birth & Early Life

Vrajesh Hirjee was born on 16th June,1971 in Danapur, Bihar. He has a sister Pushtiie Shakti who is also a television actress. He completed his schooling from St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai and graduated from H.R. Collage of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He is also an AIESEC Alumnus.

Bio Real Name Vrajesh Hirjee Nickname Vrajesh Profession Actor Date of Birth 16 June 1971 Age (as in 2021) 50 Years Birth Place Danapur, Bihar, India Nationality Indian Home Town Danapur, Bihar, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister: Pushtiie Shakti (Actress)

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Rohini Banerjee (m. 2015-Present)



Son : Name Not Known

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Career Vrajesh Hirjee made his debut on TV in a comedy show Tea Time Manoranjan (1994) along with Smriti Irani and Raju Srivastava. He also hosted the show, The Man’s World and has also appeared in the game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout as a contestant. In 2017, he was part of movies like The Wishing Tree and Thug Life and sci-fi comedy Bollywood film Mangal Ho. He was also seen in films like Simmba and Gun Pe Done, Aashiq, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Tum Bin, Aks, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai, Dekho Ye Hai Mumbai, Golmaal, Fanaa, Krishna Cottage, Muskaan, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Real Life etc. Education Details and More School St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai College H.R. Collage of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Sorry Meri Lorry (1995) Film : Such a Long Journey (1998) Awards Not Available Physical Stats and More Height 5′ 4″ Feet Weight 55 Kg Body Shape Chest: 38 inches

Waist: 31 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Hobbies Playing indoor games and Watching TV Personal Life Vrajesh Hirjee married actor Rohini Banerjee in 2015 and a son in 2019. Marital Status and More Marital Status Married Girlfriends Rohini Banerjee (Actress) Marriage Date 17 October 2015 Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available Social Media Presence Vrajesh Hirjee is hails from Danapur, Bihar. He debuted in films with Long Journey in the year of 1998. He has also worked as dubbing artist and has dubbed films like Johnny English Reborn, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He acted in more than 52 Gujarati language plays. He appeared in the reality show ‘Big Boss’ (Season 6) as a contestant. Last show he was seen in was Partners – Trouble Ho Gayi Double as Nagesh. If you have more details about Vrajesh Hirjee. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related