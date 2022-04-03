Vrancken and Schoofs are proud of KV Mechelen’s qualification for the play-offs: “It’s considered normal, but it’s too good”

Qualifying for the play-offs is a fact in KV Mechelen. Wouter Vrancken and Rob Schoofs think it’s more than justified and are therefore proud that the goal has been achieved.

KV Mechelen’s coach and captain questioned the whistle signal before two goals, after which the game continued. But it was not discussed very deeply, as three runs were inside. He also admitted that it was not the best match for Malinwa. It wasn’t a big deal, because the points were in. Just like qualifying for play-off 2.

“It’s a highly deserved qualification and that’s what it’s about,” said Wouter Wrenken. “Perhaps it was a bit tough with some players. I didn’t feel like the group was under pressure at first, but that’s the only plausible explanation for our first half. Even the matches we lost , we still quote the quality and that now was in the first …