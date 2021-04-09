Vyjayanti Adiga enters Bigg Boss Kannada 8 as the third wild card contestant, double elimination this week? – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

Vyjayanti Adiga enters Bigg Boss Kannada 8 as the third wild card contestant, double elimination this week?

Vyjayanthi Adiga Bigg Boss Kannada 8
Vyjayanthi Adiga Bigg Boss Kannada 8

In the April 8, 2021 episode of Bigg Boss, contestants received a huge surprise. The house got two wild card entries in a single day. Priyanka Thimmesh and Vaijayanti Adiga are the new wild card entries for the Bigg Boss house. This has increased the number of contestants to 16 inside BB house.

Vyjayanthi Adiga has entered the Bigg Boss house before becoming the new contender this week. She made an entry into the Bigg Boss house straight from the confession room. Vasudeva Adiga’s daughter is Vyjayanti Adiga. His main occupation is the hotel industry. Vyjayanti Adiga talks about her mother as soon as she enters the house. Manju is happy to see her.

Actress Priyanka Thimmesh and Vaijayanti Vasudeva Adiga have stepped into the Bigg Boss house. Her arrival shocked those in the house but acted as if nothing had happened. Shubha Poonja, Divya Suresh, and Nidhi Subbayya discuss the possibility that one of the girls will be eliminated this week.

But according to voting results so far, Prashanth and Shamanth are in danger of elimination. Prashanth won the captaincy for next week, and it will be interesting to see if he gets eliminated even after becoming the captain of the house.

