Wachasia, the situation that separated Bruce Willis from acting, explained

A brain disorder has sidelined actor Bruce Willis and drew attention to a little-known condition that has several possible causes.

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a person’s ability to speak, read and write The condition is usually caused by a stroke or damage to the language centers of the brain.

The condition is usually caused by a stroke or damage to the language centers of the brain. Speech and language therapy is used to help treat the disorder.

The Hollywood actor’s family released a statement on Wednesday, announcing that he would be stepping away from his acting career as a result of the situation.

Experts say that aphasia can become a major challenge for an actor, depending on how severe it is.

Biomedical scientist Zack Turner says that this condition is common in older people. Willis is 67 years old.

What is aphasia?

