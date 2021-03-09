Wackel Saab Introduces Three Women

On the occasion of Women’s Day tomorrow, the producers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan Starr The upcoming much talked-about court room drama Wackel Saab released a new poster and introduced female characters. New poster of Wekel Saab It stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagla along with Pawan Kalyan. The upcoming Court Room drama, which is a remake of the Hindi National Award-winning film, is written and directed by Sriram Venu, who is known for Oh My Friend and Middle Class Abbai.

We have already reported that Jana Sena chief and actor Power Star Pawan resumed the shooting of the court room drama in Ramoji TMT City, Hyderabad in the month of November 2020 and finally the entire shooting of the film has been wrapped up. . The film is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, and features music by Thaman S, while the lyrics are penned by Ramjogya Shastri.

Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagla are playing the roles of Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Triang from the original film Pink, in which megastar Amitabh Bachchan aka Big plays the role of a lawyer. The upcoming drama Wakeel Saab also features Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.

Thala Ajith played the lead role in the Pink Tamil remake, which was a huge hit.

