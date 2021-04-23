Wafa Na Raas Aayee Jubin Nautiyal FT. Himansh Kohli, Arushi Nishank & Rohit Suchanti Song Music Video OUT

Nowadays the re-creation of the previous songs into new songs turns into the brand new pattern of the Bollywood Music Trade. After the huge hit of the heartbreaking songs “Tujhe Kitna Chahein, Principal Jis Din Bhula Du, Dil Chahte Ho, and Lut Gaye”essentially the most sensational, electrifying singer who received the center of million folks along with his voice is again with one other emotional music to take the music listeners on this planet of feelings and music. Sure, your guess is correct we’re speaking concerning the king of nostalgic songs, singer Jubin Nautiyal. His newest music by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Sequence titled- Wafa Na Raas Aayee is creating one other degree of commotion amongst the music lovers.

The music is that includes the brand new face Arushi Nishank together with Himansh Kohli and Rohit Suchanti. She additionally introduced her debut in Bollywood in Traini within the alliance with T-series. The music video can be produced by T Sequence and it’s already a success amongst the listeners. The music is launched at present on the Youtube channel and the ache within the voice of Jubin can simply get sunk into the eyes of anybody. The music superbly portraying the fantastic thing about the heaven of the earth Kashmir’s which is featured within the music video.

The music is directed by Ashish Panda and the music consists by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the music is written by Rashmi Virag and the singer, after all, is Jubin Nautiyal. The music is portraying the painful and gloomy story of a Kashmiri native who’s fall in love with a vacationer woman. The woman visits along with her boyfriend in Kashmir once more after some years and the Kashmiri boy begins to recollect the previous story during which the woman got here alone to Kashmir and he spends high quality time along with her and reveals her the fantastic thing about Kashmir and when the woman about to go away the state the boy got here to fulfill her and about to specific his love however the woman gave her cash for being her tour information.

The boy will get damage and expresses his love however she leaves the town and once more the identical factor is to occur at present. He once more expresses his love however she left him once more and he’s not in a position to bear this ache once more. The video ends right here. The Kashmiri boy position is performed by Himansh Kohli, the vacationer woman position is performed by Arushi Nishank (daughter of Union Schooling Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank) and the boyfriend of the woman position is performed by Rohit Suchanti. The music capturing the fantastic thing about Kashmir and the unhappy and betrayal story is instantly hit the center of the viewers. The music video is launched at present on the Youtube channel by the T-Sequence and inside just a few hours, it gained 31 lakh views together with 4.1 Lakh likes and trending on the quantity 3 and it’ll certainly break the data.