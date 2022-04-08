Waist-to-Height Ratio Can Determine How Healthy You Really Are

BMI has been the standard commonly used by us in the UK (Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An NHS watchdog has advised people to measure their waist in relation to height to monitor their health and keep problems at bay.

In an effort to combat obesity and related diseases, NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) has for the first time issued guidelines for people with a BMI of 35 or less to check their waist-to-height ratio.

Where BMI measures a person’s weight in relation to their height, waist measurement measures whether a person is carrying fat around their middle, something associated with type 2. Diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Dr Paul Crisp, director of the Center for Guidelines at NICE, said: ‘Our committee found …