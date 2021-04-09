Wait, ‘Indiana Jones 5’ is actually happening? Unmask the new cast – Film Daily

Indiana Jones 5 is actually a thing that’s happening, folks! Yeah, we’re feeling pretty shocked too. The project has been whispered about for years ever since the stinker that was Kingdom of the Crystal Skull epically failed with audiences & critics alike. Oh, Indiana Jones 5 has had a history. Will we see Harrison Ford replaced with Chris Pratt? Will it be the swan song of Indy?

There are a lot of questions surrounding Indiana Jones 5, including if it was ever going to get made. It wouldn’t be the first sequel sent to the pit of Tartarus known as “stuck in development”. Now, however, there is some serious movement on Indiana Jones 5. What do we know about the upcoming film? Who has joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5? Here’s everything you can expect from the upcoming project.

What you need to know

Assuming that Indiana Jones 5 is Harrison Ford’s swan song in the role of the title character, then you probably couldn’t have gotten a better director than James Mangold. Previously, Steven Spielberg was set to direct the feature, but he handed them off to Mangold as well. Spielberg remains a producer on the project with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

James Mangold, for those who know their comic book movies, directed Hugh Jackman’s own swan song Logan. The film remained one of the best comic movies in recent years with people calling it one of the best superhero movies ever made. Mangold was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards, though many feel like he was robbed of a rightly deserved Best Director nomination.

Either way, if this is Harrison Ford’s last ride as the whip-slinging archaeologist, then he really is in good hands with Mangold at the helm. John Williams, who also scored all Indiana Jones films, is set to return as the composer for Indiana Jones 5.

Plot details at this time are vague for Indiana Jones 5. Currently, Mangold is casting for the film, which brings us to the big news of the days.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Indiana Jones 5

If you don’t know who Phoebe Waller-Bridge is at this point, then you must be living under a very large rock. Waller-Bridge is a writer and actor best known for her critically acclaimed Amazon series, Fleabag. She also served as a writer & showrunner for the first season of another critical darling, Killing Eve. In addition, she provided a rewrite of the No Time to Die script.

Currently, she’s part of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith television reboot over at Amazon where she will star opposite of Atlanta’s Donald Glover. Waller-Bridge will also serve as a writer and executive producer on the series as well. Her role with Indiana Jones 5 serves as a sort of reunion with Lucasfilm. We all tried to pretend that Solo: A Star Wars story doesn’t exist, but she had a role in it as the voice of L3-37.

Now, apparently, she rates face time in a Lucasfilm movie. Details about Waller-Bridge’s character in Indiana Jones 5 are being kept under-wraps at this time. What we do know about the role is that she will be the female lead opposite of Harrison Ford’s whip wielding, snake fearing archaeologist. So that will definitely be fun to see in action! We’re ready for it.

Anything else?

Casting is still underway at this time so we’ll probably have more news as time progresses, especially since Mangold wants to head to production this summer. Needless to say, they’ll need to fill out the cast for Indiana Jones 5 ASAP if he wants to make that happen.

Indiana Jones 5 will premiere July 29th, 2022.