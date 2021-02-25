Waiting too long for Zee5’s ‘Silence’? Great cast for now!

Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai Starrer ‘Silence … Can You Hear It?’ This year TheMiracleTech is one of the most awaited films to come on the platform. This murder-mystery film is set to premiere only on Zee5 on March 26, 2021.

‘Silence … can you hear itThe ‘Aban is played by Bharucha Devahans, who has previously written and directed a short film called’ Spoon ‘. She is also known for her role as the mother of Kayra (Alia Bhatt) in ‘Dear Zindagi’. The film is a full-blown investigative thriller where a girl named Pooja is murdered under mysterious circumstances and her body is found by a group of trekkers on the way to their trek. Checks that Pooja is the daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, who then requests that the case be handled by ACP Avinash Verma.

Although the premise of the film is super interesting, Zee 5’s’ Silence … Can You Hear It? Makes it even more complicated. The film’s cast includes Manoj bajpayeePrachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Barkha Singh, Waqar Sheikh, Shishir Sharma and Sohila Kapoor are making their TheMiracleTech debut.

Let’s meet them now!

Manoj Bajpayee:

He will play the role of ACP Avinash Verma, who has his own strange, unconventional ways to handle matters and does not always include the following rules. And because of this, he is with the commissioner himself. This no-nonsense, renegade officer, who now works for the Department of Drugs, is given the task of solving the mystery of Pooja’s murder at the special request of her father, retired Justice Chaudhary.

Prachi Desai:

The handsome and handsome young actress who is making her digital debut with Zee5’s ‘Silence … Can You Have It’? Inspector will be seen as Sanjana. She will be part of a special team of serious crime officers working with ACP Verma to solve this murder mystery.

Arjun Mathur:

Arjun Mathur plays Ravi Gupta, an influential politician. Little is known about how his character will unfold and this will be clear only when the film premieres on 26 March.

Sahil Vaid and Waqar Sheikh:

Sahil Vaid and Waqar Sheikh will appear in the film as Inspector Amit and Inspector Raj respectively. They are both part of the same special team of Serious Crime Officers, which has Inspector Sanjana and is also working on the case led by ACP Verma.

Barkha Singh:

Barkha plays Pooja Chaudhary, who is killed. She was a young girl who worked as a kindergarten teacher and lived a simple, simple life. And this is what makes his murder a great mystery.

Shishir Sharma and Sohaila Kapoor:

They play the role of Pooja’s parents. Shishir Sharma will appear as retired Justice Chaudhary and Sohala Kapoor as Nila Chaudhary.

Will ACP Verma’s unique style of investigation help him uncover the killer? ‘Silence … Can You Hear It?’ Set to launch exclusively on Zee5 on March 26, 2021 Find