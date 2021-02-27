LATEST

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech college basketball game preview

Posted on
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech college basketball game preview

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Wake forest vs virginia tech broadcast

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA
Network: ACC Network

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Wake Forest (6-12) vs Virginia Tech (14-5) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Why Wake One Will

Virginia Tech has been struggling a bit lately. It was followed by five wins in six matches and nine wins in 11, but it lost two of the final three and required overtime to achieve by an average Miami.

What is going wrong? Three of the last six matches have been taking place almost once in defense with 50% or more allowed from the field, losing them all. There are not enough steals and not enough big defensive plays, but…

Why Virginia Tech will win

Wake Forest doesn’t shoot all that well.

It raced to four straight losses – but pushed Florida State into overtime on the road – struggled to come up with more than 40% off the field on a regular basis with 39 points against Clemson just a few days ago.

The Demon Deacons are not worse than three, but they struggle defensively, turning it around too much, and they are simply one of the worst teams in college basketball in the league.

In the first game against the Hokies, Wake Forest lost only 37% shooting 64-60 and did not do enough to come up with a significant stop. This has been the season of Wake Forest – even when it is close, it usually cannot come up with big games at crucial moments.

What is going to happen

Virginia Tech has a whole range of issues and inconsistencies, but it is genius for the team that roasted Virginia 14 years ago. It has to be proved that this team can be there after a rocky three matches.

It’s not going to be great against the Demon, but it will come with a stop-win.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech prediction, line

Virginia Tech 76, Wake Forest 63
Bet in college basketball with BetMGM
Line: Virginia Tech-11, O / U: 133.5
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: above freezing temperature
1: Zoom callers from Florida, Cabo etc.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
731
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });