Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Wayne Hennessy wins 100th cap in friendly draw

Wayne Hennessy celebrated 100 caps for Wales as their friendly with the Czech Republic ended in a draw in Cardiff.
A fine curved strike from Tomas Sousek pushed the check forward before Rubin Colville ended a swift team move to level up Wales immediately.
After a slow start, a much-replaced Wales team grabbed a flurry of second-half opportunities, with Brennan Johnson impressing in the attack.
He was given a standing ovation when Hennessy was replaced.
He also had a best friend in Gareth Bale’s squad of goalkeepers who captained Wales for the night as the team’s general captain made a late cameo.
After a crucial win over Austria in the World Cup play-off semi-finals last Thursday, this friendly…
