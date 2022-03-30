Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Wayne Hennessy wins 100th cap in friendly draw

Rubin Colville (left) celebrates his first international goal with Rice Norrington-Davis

Wayne Hennessy celebrated 100 caps for Wales as their friendly with the Czech Republic ended in a draw in Cardiff.

A fine curved strike from Tomas Sousek pushed the check forward before Rubin Colville ended a swift team move to level up Wales immediately.

After a slow start, a much-replaced Wales team grabbed a flurry of second-half opportunities, with Brennan Johnson impressing in the attack.

He was given a standing ovation when Hennessy was replaced.

He also had a best friend in Gareth Bale’s squad of goalkeepers who captained Wales for the night as the team’s general captain made a late cameo.

After a crucial win over Austria in the World Cup play-off semi-finals last Thursday, this friendly…