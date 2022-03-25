Wales hero Bale hits out at ‘disgusting’ media coverage

Wales hero Gareth Bale praised his teammates for beating Austria in the World Cup play-off, but hit out at the Spanish media’s “disgusting” coverage of his situation in the making.

Bale made two brilliant strikes – one in each half of the semi-finals – as Wales won 2–1 within a game of ending their 64-year wait to play in the World Cup.

Wales have played in the last two European Championships, but have not played in a World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958.

“It was a big game,” Bell said after Wales set a play-off final date with either Scotland or Ukraine.

“We knew that coming in, we talked yesterday about how big the game is and we have to perform.

“We knew we had to dig deeper to see our experience in the big games….