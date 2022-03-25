Wales hero Gareth Bale slams “disgusting” critics in Spain

Gareth Bale described sections of the Spanish media as “disgusting” after beating Wales in the final of the World Cup qualifying playoffs on Tuesday.

Bale has played only 83 minutes for Real Madrid since August, but he remained on the pitch until extra time as Wales beat Austria 2–1.

He had previously scored two impressive goals, including one from a direct free-kick.

But Bell had grabbed headlines even before he kicked a ball on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was attacked in various Spanish publications for his decision to declare himself fit to play for Wales after being unavailable for Real’s 4-0 defeat by Barcelona on Sunday.

In an article titled “He Doesn’t Hurt Anymore” until the newspaper Marca called Bale a “parasite”.

Bell looked at his camera lens and saw Wells’s crest tapping on him…