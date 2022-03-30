Wales maintain unbeaten home record with draw against Czech Republic

Rubin Colville scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1–1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff.
Tomas Sousek kept the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colville quickly responded with a strike as clinically in the form of his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
It was a special night for Wayne Hennessy who became the third Welshman after Chris Gunter and Gareth Bale to win 100 caps.
The game was arranged at short notice after the Scotland–Ukraine World Cup play-off was postponed, with Wales waiting for the winners of that tie.
