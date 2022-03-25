Wales Real Madrid Gareth Bale ‘parasite’

Gareth Bale speaks out against being called a “parasite” by a Spanish outlet brand.

Wales and Real Madrid winger says he is tired of media kicking athletes when they are down accusing with a recent column The 32-year-old Bale is “sucking up club money” by being more committed to his national team than his club team.

Bell scored both goals in Wales’ 2-1 loss to Austria on Thursday and advanced to UEFA World Cup qualifying.

“The media expects superhuman performance from professional athletes and will be the first to celebrate with them when they deliver, yet when they show an ounce of human error, instead of praising them, they vent anger. Instead of being encouraged, they are torn to pieces and…