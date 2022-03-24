Wales v Austria World Cup qualifiers play-off kick-off time, TV channel, live stream

It’s been more than 60 years since Wales’ last World Cup, but Robert Page’s side will move a step closer to ending that wait on Thursday to host Austria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Cardiff City Stadium. will have a chance.
Both sides will be battling for a chance to play either Scotland or Ukraine (whose play-offs have been postponed until June for obvious reasons) to make it to the tournament in Qatar this winter.
Wales finished second behind Belgium in the World Cup European Qualifying Group E, and their only defeat was against the world’s top-ranked team – which saw them hold on to a 0–0 draw in Cardiff.
Paige’s team ranks 10 places above Austria in the FIFA rankings but it will be a tough test.
The spectators made it to the playoffs…