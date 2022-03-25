Wales vs. Austria – Football Match Report – March 25, 2022

Gareth Bale scored both goals as Wales beat Austria 2-1 in their playoff semi-final on Thursday to move one step closer to reaching a World Cup final for the first time in 64 years.

The 32-year-old hit a precise free kick in the 25th minute to open the scoring, emphasizing his role as the team’s talisman with a brilliant effort in Cardiff.

This was followed by quick thinking from a small corner in the 51st, from which Captain Bell scored again to ensure Wales’ progress to a playoff final in June at home to Scotland or Ukraine.

