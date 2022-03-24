LATEST

Wales vs Austria: Gareth Bale says ‘attention and focus’ is on World Cup play-off and past experience can help his side | Football News

Posted on
Wales vs Austria: Gareth Bale says 'attention and focus' is on World Cup play-off and past experience can help his side | Football News

Gareth Bale says all his “focus and attention” is on Wales’ World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, and that past experiences can help his side.

Wales are aiming to reach their first World Cup final since 1958, having participated in the last two European Championships, but will have to go through the first two play-off games.

Bale says he and his team-mates are not looking forward to this week’s match in Cardiff, although they will face a few months of waiting before the play-off semi-finals.

The winner of the Wales v Austria semi-final will face the winner of Scotland v Ukraine, a game that has been postponed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That match will now be played in June, after which the play-off final will be held in the same…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top