Wales vs Austria: Gareth Bale says ‘attention and focus’ is on World Cup play-off and past experience can help his side | Football News

Gareth Bale says all his “focus and attention” is on Wales’ World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, and that past experiences can help his side.

Wales are aiming to reach their first World Cup final since 1958, having participated in the last two European Championships, but will have to go through the first two play-off games.

Bale says he and his team-mates are not looking forward to this week’s match in Cardiff, although they will face a few months of waiting before the play-off semi-finals.

The winner of the Wales v Austria semi-final will face the winner of Scotland v Ukraine, a game that has been postponed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That match will now be played in June, after which the play-off final will be held in the same…