Wales vs Austria LIVE: World Cup play-off result, final score and reaction

Knot On World Cup ambitions

All reactions follow as Gareth Bale’s stunning double saw Wales beat Austria 2-1 in the World Cup play-off semi-finals just one win away from Qatar 2022.

Wales will now face either Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final for a spot in Qatar, however, that match has since been postponed due to continued Russia’s attack. If Robb Page’s men win, they will reach the World Cup for only the second time in their history and the first time since 1958.

Wales are now unbeaten in eight matches and although there were pre-match doubts over the fitness of Bale – who has played just 77 minutes of competitive football since November – he has played for his country in a way he has done many times before. stepped up to give. ,

