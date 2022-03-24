On Thursday morning in Madrid, a frothy Spanish columnist ridiculed Gareth Bale as a “blood-sucking parasite” with less good grace than a flea, louse or bedbug. As night fell on Cardiff, and the humidity of the day gave way to the intoxicating celebrations of the night, how those insects would have loved to spring, dart, dive, and bite with the same skill and venom as the vine in Wells 2 Had a great performance in a -1 win over Austria in the semi-finals of the World Cup play-offs.

There is hardly any need to add Bale to his Wales legend, even as his club career is like a costly twilight that causes Real Madrid fans to be in such a rage. His will is questioned on a daily basis, his meager contribution of 77 competitive minutes since November fueling his sense of indignation.