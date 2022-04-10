Walker returns as Guardiola makes three changes

Pep Guardiola has made three changes to move Manchester City to the top of the table with Liverpool.

men’s team City vs Liverpool: Match Day Live

Kyle Walker returned after missing a midweek win over Atletico Madrid due to suspension, with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus also coming off the bench against the Spanish outfit.

Nathan Acke, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are the players, leaving all three on the bench as Guardiola moves closer to a full-strength squad for Etihad’s Reds trip.

There is no room for Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer who remain away from injury, meaning John Stones is again at the center of defense with Aymeric Laporte.

teams

city: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancillo,