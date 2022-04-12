Walker Scobel, Netflix movie Adam Revelation in Time, will play a world-famous hero

serial adaptation of novels Percy Jackson Disney+ has finally found its hero. Actor Walker Scobel revealed in Netflix film adam through timeThe youth landed in the role of the deity.
Beginning in May 2020, author Rick Riordan has announced a series adaptation of his famous literary saga, Percy Jackson, And last January, he formalized the news that Disney+ Ordered the whole season. ,The wait is over, gods. I’m thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians are definitely coming to your screensbased on the novel Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief (2005)Chain Percy Jackson and the Olympians What follows is the story of a young boy, aged 12, who learns that he is a god and the son of Poseidon,…
Read Full News