Walker Scobel to Star in Disney+ Series – Deadline

Walker Scobel, who stars in Netflix’s Adam Project, Has been cast in the lead role of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Based on the books by Rick Riordan, Scobel will star as Percy Jackson in the series, which follows a 12-year-old modern god who is coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus shoots his master Lightning Bolt. accused of stealing. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan and John Steinberg will serve as the writers of the pilot episode, and James Bobbin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series along with his producing partner Dan Schottz. Steinberg and Schottz serve as executive producers with Bobbin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Burt Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe …