Walker Scobel will be Percy Jackson in new adaptation of Rick Riordan’s books for Disney Plus

The wait is finally over and this Monday Rick Riordan announces which actor will be in charge of the game Percy Jackson In the new adaptation of that book saga for Disney Plus.

through you blogThe author stated that walker scobelWho you’ll probably remember for his role as the younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character Adam ProjectIt will be a mission to play the role of Percy in this new series.

“Walker Scobel is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tape for the role of Percy. Many of you recently realized how cool Walker is when you saw his movie The Adam Project, in which Walker lights up the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character.,