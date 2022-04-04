Walls, Wounds and Alarms

Alarms sound in Paris, but they also resonate in Doha, where the Argentina national team has its coaching staff. is that Leandro Paredes had a starter PSG win over Lorient at Parc des Princesbut it had to be Changed in the first half due to injury. It would be a muscle problem. His worried face… Concern.

Parades called for change

Parades was a starter in both matches for the national team.n, against Venezuela in Bombenera and in Guayaquil in a trip to Ecuador, and then traveled to Paris to join his team, This Sunday he started from the beginning, but his body forced him to stop. He went on 43′ of pt (Entro Wijnaldum), Pain in left thigh with obvious signs,

The parades, wounded, could not continue.

No part yet…