Walt Disney World resorts that won’t break the bank

Walt Disney World resorts that won't break the bank

Hotels are usually the most important part when booking a family vacation. You want to find something good, but at the same time affordable. When you visit Walt Disney World theme parks, you have a choice between deluxe, medium, and value resorts.

If you ask us, why spend a ton of money when you’re only in a hotel room at night?

We’re going to list four value resorts that Walt Disney World offers, and explain why we love them. who would you choose?

1. Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s latest value resort hotel, The Art of Animation, allows guests to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite Disney and Disney • Pixar movies. The rooms are based on “The Little Mermaid,” “Finding Nemo,” “Cars” and “The Lion King.” With oversized sculptures and scale reproductions of the film…

