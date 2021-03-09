Walter Gretzky, father of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, dead at age 82

TORONTO (AP) – Walter Gretzky, hockey’s great father Wayne Gratitsky, Dead. He was 82.

Wayne Gretzski said Social media posts His father fights on Thursday night Parkinson’s disease And other health issues over the years.







“It is with great sadness that Janet and I share the news of our father’s demise,” Wayne Gretzky said. “He fought valiantly over Parkinson’s and other health issues over the years, but he never let it down.

“For me, that was the reason I fell in love with the game of hockey. They inspired me to be the best I could be in life, not just in the game of hockey.”

Walter Gretzky became a name, a continuation in Wayne’s world. As Wayne’s star rose, Walter became a symbol of a devoted hockey parent in a country filled with him.

These two were also often interlinked. Father and son story Used in advertisements for Coca-Cola from Tim Hortons. And following in the footsteps of Alexander Graham Bell, he made Brentford, Ontario famous.

Walter was celebrated for more than just becoming the father of a superstar. His down-to-earth, no-air approach to life and dedication to his family created a chaos with Canadians.

“Sometimes, I swear to you, I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming,” Walter wrote in his 2001 autobiography “Walter Gretzky”. On Family, Hockey and Healing. “Wayne says the same thing.”

Walter’s celebrity status rose after his notable recovery from a stroke in 1991. His autobiography and a 2005 TV film told the story.

Walter Gretzky was the son of immigrants – a Polish mother and Russian father – who started a botanical farm in Canning, off the Cantt River in Knitting, Ontario, in 1932, where Wayne learned to skate at the age of two. He bought it for $ 600.

Walter played minor hockey in Paris, Ontario, then a Junior B for four years at Woodstock. He went to play some senior hockey, but said that it was not enough to play pro.

Walter met Fiellis, his wife, on a furnace in the family farm. She was 15 years old at the time. Three years later, they got married. Phyllis died of lung cancer in 2005.

Wayne was born in 1961, followed by Kim, Keith, Glenn and Brent. Keith and Brent also played professional hockey.

The year Wayne was born, Walter fractured his skull in a work accident as a Bell lineman. He spent some time in a coma and stayed away from work for 18 months. Left deaf in his right ear, he eventually transferred to another Bell Department and became an installer / repairman.

The Fredericton Red Wings are deeply saddened by the loss of Walter Gretzky. Canadian hockey dad will be missed. “Everything I am because of that. It’s as simple as that.”

– Wayne Gretzky pic.twitter.com/CQPMfdJL2g – Fredericton Red Wings (@FRedWingsHockey) March 5, 2021

When Wayne was four years old, his father converted the backyard of his Brentford home into a rink, which young Wayne called The Valley Coliseum.

Walter decided to build the rink himself, so as to avoid standing outside in a rink outside – or Wayne skating – sit in his car with the engine to get some heat. Gas was very expensive, he said.

“It was really, really self-preservation,” he explained.

Walter fed his eldest child’s passion, recruiting older children for Wayne to practice against the backyard rink, and when he was six he got a place in the 10-year-old children’s team.

“You knew he was good at his age, which he was doing,” Walter said in a 2016 interview. “But to say that one day he will do what he did, you cannot say that. No one could.”

Wayne recalled crying after that first year of organized hockey when he did not receive the trophy at the year-end banquet.

“Wayne, keep practicing and one day when you’re leaving there are a lot of trophies we’re not going for all of them,” his father said.

Walter drove an old blue Chevy station wagon one after the other – each calling the Blue Goose. He called it “a reliable car for a family of seven”.

Wayne bought his father a blue Cadillac for his parents’ 25th wedding anniversary.

Walter was a much sought-after speaker by the groups organizing the Sports Awards Dinner, and worked tirelessly as a national spokesperson for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. He was named the Order of Canada in 2007.

In 2010, Walter carried an Olympic torch on the last day of the Olympic relay, opening ceremonies in Vancouver, where Wayne lit the Olympic flame.

“There is no relationship like father and son.” – Wayne Gretzky As long as there is hockey, Walter’s story will be told. Stephen Brunt remembers Canada’s favorite hockey dad. pic.twitter.com/fhkv1YemyV – Sportsnet (@ passport) March 5, 2021

After 34 years of Bell, he turned 53 after only a few months of retirement. He was not expected to live at night. But he did, and it changed his life.

He had lost much of his memory and took time to regain it.

“Those were dark times,” he wrote of the early days after the stroke, “and I don’t want to go back there for anything in the world. It’s a terrible thing that you have no idea who you are or Where are you, to feel confused and hopeless and don’t know if you’re ever going to be able to do all the things that you used to do. “

Hockey helped in the recovery as he began working with children at the Brentford Minor Hockey Association. Children between the ages of four and five called him Wally.

In his remaining years, he was more outgoing and careless. After a game when his minor hockey team was downcast, he called everyone to his home to see Wayne’s memory. There were 61 of them. He also became a fond golfer.

He was a hyper chain-smoker before the stroke. He conceded defeat, dedicating more of his time to meaningful causes.

He said, “I really don’t like to sit for very long.” “I am most comfortable when I am active.”

Walter is also survived by many people Grandson And great-grandchildren.