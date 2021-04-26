ENTERTAINMENT

Waman Bhonsle Passed Away At 87 Death Reason Wiki Bio Images Age Net Worth & Career

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming to the highlights from Bollywood. The Veter Film editor whose name is Waman Bhonsle has died on Monday. He was one of the most prominent and well-known Bollywood editor who edited a large number of hit films. He earned huge popularity and reputation for his exceptional work. He was a very talented and skilled film editor who was a perfectionist in his work. He took his last breath at 04:00 AM on April 26. Our deepest condolence to his family and friends who are going through a very tough time.

His death news is confirmed by his nephew whose name Dinesh Bhonsle. He told Indian Express that he was not well from the last year and had diabetes problem for many years. He started losing his memory from the last year. He couldn’t even walk and for the last 4-5 days, he didn’t eat anything. He said, “Waman passed away at his home in Goregaon, Mumbai at 4.00 AM today. His funeral will be held in the afternoon today”. After hearing his death news, prominent celebrities are paying tribute to this pure soul. The filmmaker Viveck Vaswani tweeted, “RIP Waman Bhosle. A sad day for cinema!”

Talking about his personal and professional life, he was born on February 19, 1932, in a small village of Goa. He completed his school in Goa. In 1952, he came to Mumbai city to complete his studies. After that, he worked at Bombay Talkies in 1952 with the famous editor DN Pai. He worked with him for 6 months and after that, he worked in Filmistan as an assistant director. He got his first big project as an independent editor for the film “Do Raaste” which is directed by Raj Khosla. He got praise for his editing technique and after that, he steps towards his success.

He worked as a film editor from 1960-1970, he edited several hit films such as Dostana, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Aandhi, Agneepath, Do Raaste, Hero, Kalicharan, Mausam, Saudagar, Ram Lakhan, Mausam, Parichay, Karz, Inkaar, and many more. He has received National Award and Best Editing for the film Inkaar. During his career, he worked with many directors including Ravi Tandon, Mahesh Bhatt, Shekhar Kapoor, Gulzar, Subhash Ghai, K. Vishwanath, and others. Bhonsle leaves the world on 26 April 2021. We hope that God will give strength and courage to his family and close friends. May his soul Rest In Peace. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

