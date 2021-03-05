WandVision Finale Recap: Wanda and Agatha Harkness at loggerheads with each other

Disney and MCU for such setup VandavisionIn the ninth and final episode, it actually manages to meet expectations in terms of action and surprise. It also paid attention to the emotional beats and satisfied Wanda’s arc. The finale of WandaVision sees Wanda and Agatha Harkness in loggerheads with each other. Here is everything that happened in the episode.

Vandavision Final Recap – Since this is a complete iteration, there are necessarily spoilers. If you haven’t seen the episode, watch it and then come back.

the end of Vandavision Wanda and Agatha find Harkness at loggerheads with each other. Wanda states that her powers operate outside Agatha’s basement. Agatha teases her by saying that she is trusting him. And in fact, whatever Wanda throws at Agatha, she simply swallows it as she did to her covenant witches in the history lesson.

Finally, Wanda is able to throw a car at Agatha. White vision Bhumi and Wanda ask him if this is his vision. He asks from the beginning to crush his skull. The real vision arrives and the two visions are involved in a fight that follows one of Superman vs. Zod in the Man of Steel.

AGATHA Returns While Wanda tackles him, the Vision White lives to fight the Vision. Meanwhile, we note that Monica is being kept at bay Pietro Maximoff (Or whatever). She eventually removes the necklace that was apparently controlling her. He was Ralph, the husband talking about Agatha.

Agatha Show Wanda True picture of what he has done for Westview. Reluctant citizens of his fictional world continue to suffer from mind control. Out of the blue, Agatha says that Wanda’s powers outweigh Saucer Supreme. And that is Wanda, or more exactly the Scarlet Witch’s destiny, to end the world. She states that Scarlet Witch is described in Darkdolls.

Agatha removes Wanda’s mind control from the citizens of Westview and he gangs up on Wanda. Angered, Wanda begins destroying Westview. But then she sees that Darshan and his son are also falling. Agatha says that Wanda has to choose between Vision and her sons and that there is freedom for the people of Westview.

Hayward comes with a pose sword The soldiers but the children and Monica struggle them. Hayward tries to leave in a car but Darcy stops his vehicle with his truck.

The fight moves forward and Agatha is outwitted by Wanda’s power. The vision White tries to talk his way through battling the vision and convincing him that he is not a true vision to argue over whether all of his elements have been changed, as opposed to the Ship of Theres.

The result of this philosophical argument is related to and abandoning the White Vision.

Wanda takes Agatha back when her covenant tries to kill her. Agatha, however, commands confusion. Agatha states that if she gives her powers to Agatha she will leave Wanda, her family and Westview. Wanda apparently does so but it is revealed that it is Agatha who is left powerless. The walls of Westview were locked, which Wanda had seen without anyone seeing it, and now only Wanda can use magic. Agatha is weak.

Wanda considers her true form: that Scarlet Witch. Agatha is weak and Wanda virtually makes her into the character she played in the sitcom: Nozzi Neighbor.

Wanda eventually makes peace with the loss of vision and her children and removes the confusion. Before the end, Wanda and Vision have an emotional talk about Vision’s survival crisis and loss.

In the mid-credit scene, Monica is asked to come to a theater and the woman who invited her reveals her to be a skirl and says that she (Talos; Nick Fury) wants Monica to go to space.

Scene after credit, Wanda is living alone in a remote, beautiful place. She is sitting on the verandah of her house and walks inside when she hears the kettle whistle. As she enters, the camera moves inside the house. It prohibits that we believe that Wanda’s subtle form (like Doctor Strange’s) is Darkhead’s book. We hear the cry of Wanda’s twins.

WandaVision is available for streaming Disney plus In the United States and in India Disney + hotstar Premium.

