‘Want good ties with India, but durable peace not possible without solving Kashmir’

Hours after Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked him to come forward and address “the Kashmir issue” so that the two countries could concentrate on tackling poverty and unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on his election and said India desired peace and stability in a region free of terrorism.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi said in a Twitter post.

On Monday, the Pakistan parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister of the country.

A PTI report from Islamabad said Shehbaz, 70,…