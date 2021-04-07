Want to become an architect? Try out these ‘Minecraft’ building ideas – Film Daily

We gotta say there’s probably no better feeling in Minecraft than when you finally finish a building project that took hours, days, or even weeks to complete. It’s a glorious moment to sit back, admire your work of art, and enjoy the satisfaction of patting yourself on the back for a job well done.

While Minecraft can be a super fun game to play when you’re in the mood to build something epic, there’s always going to be a time when it seems like you’ve run out of all the good ideas of things to create in the game and blank out. While it may seem like you’ve created every possible architectural project in Minecraft, we’re here to remind you of all the endless possibilities and building ideas there are available.

If you’re currently stuck in a rut and can’t figure out what your next endeavor will be in this game, we’ve got you covered. Check out all these amazing Minecraft building ideas here that are sure to get your creative juices flowing again in no time.

Underground city

If you haven’t yet tried creating your own town with a cool theme and everything, we recommend you get to that first. However, what’s a cooler project than building your own Minecraft town? Of course, nothing other than a Minecraft town that’s underground! This is definitely one of the more time consuming Minecraft building ideas, but you have to admit it’s a super cool idea to try out.

So how do you do it? In order to build an underground city, try to search for an underground ravine or create your own large hole with TnT. From there, all your creative choices are up to you! Build some houses, make your own grass area, and even create your own columns of water. It’s up to whatever aesthetic you’re going for.

A garden maze

There are plenty of building ideas on Minecraft that can turn into a fun game to play with your other friends on your server. Why not build a maze and have other players test it out like an obstacle course? You can even add traps or extra surprises in the maze like dispensers shooting arrows, changing walls, and more. To make it even more fun, add some treasure or reward at the very end of the maze for the winner.

Restaurant

If you’re looking for cool building ideas on Minecraft to store your food, why not create a restaurant or diner? Make a cute seating area and everything, with a kitchen in the back and a sign promoting the restaurant in the front. If you’d like, you can even make a chain food place, such as a McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and more.

Cottage

Hop on the cottagecore trend, and create your own quaint & peaceful cottage. Find a beautiful, grassy area away from all the hustle and bustle of your original base and create your own cute little cottage for when you just need to escape from the chaos in the game. Deck it out with a humongous garden filled with colorful flowers, a bridge that runs over a lake, and more.

Tourist attraction

Why not create your own tourist spot in this game? The building ideas for all the tourist attractions you can build on Minecraft are endless, ranging from museums, zoos, and more. If you’re making a museum, you can mimic famous art museums like The Met, or just create your own based off of “artifacts” or cool knick-knacks you come across in this game. Then, bring your friends along and give them a fun tour!

—

What are some of your favorite Minecraft building ideas? Have you ever tried any of these projects, and if so, how did it work out? Let us know in the comments.