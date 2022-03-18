Want to earn great returns? These 5 shares will make you rich till next Holi

Between the last Holi and this Holi (November 18, 2022), the stock markets have given 19 per cent returns. During this time there was a lot of volatility in the market. The market hit an all-time high in October. Then, it declined by 7.5 per cent. During this, the special thing was that the performance of almost every sector was positive. The metal sector gave 56 per cent and the power sector 59 per cent. We are telling you about 5 such stocks on the occasion of Holi which can give you up to 15 percent return till next Holi.

There are signs of interest rates rising. Banks will get the benefit of this. Business activities are increasing again after the Corona epidemic. This will increase the demand for loans. On the other hand, RBI has lifted the moratorium on HDFC Bank’s new digital initiative. HDFC Bank will also benefit from this. The Return on Equity (ROE) of HDFC Bank has been good. Its valuation is also reasonable. HDFC Bank stock can give good returns in next one year.

The stock of Tata Alexi has been a multibagger. Last year its performance was excellent. This company provides end-to-end solutions to its clients. Its profit growth and revenue have been attractive. Profit margin is also good. Its return on equity is good. It has a lot of cash, which will make it easy for capital expenditure. The company has decided to increase its focus on Electric, Automated and Connected Vehicles (EACV), 5G and medical electronics. He will get the benefit of this.

The stock of Tata Steel has been in the news for a long time. This is because of the rise in steel prices. The company has been able to earn more profit due to the rise in steel prices. This has helped him a lot in reducing his debt. Tata Steel also seems to be benefiting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. It is offering European customers a choice of steel made in Russia. It has a good presence in the European market.

This company, which makes specialty chemicals, has performed well. Despite good fundamentals, its stock has declined. The company is spending a lot of money on the expansion of the business. Most of the revenue is being used as capital expenditure. The company will get the benefit of this capital expenditure when manufacturing starts in the new plants. The company is spending more on making such products, for which China has been a big supplier.