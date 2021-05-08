Want to keep lungs strong, follow these tips

New Delhi. The main symptoms of Kovid-19 are fever, cough and breathing problems. The sick person may also have problems of fatigue, body aches and nasal jam, sore throat and vomiting-diarrhea, blood pressure and breathing fluctuations also while sleeping. Most of our muscles remain in a relaxed posture while sleeping. Actually, the new strain of the corona attacks directly on your lunge. Which he damages. Due to which there is a lack of oxygen in your body. It also creates a life on your life. Therefore, it is very important to keep the lungs healthy. Friends, today we are telling you some such measures. Which you can strengthen the lungs by adopting, so that you will not have any trouble in breathing.

Basil

Basil leaves contain high amounts of potassium, iron, chlorophyll magnesium, carotene and vitamin-C which help in keeping the lungs healthy. Chew 4-5 leaves daily. Apart from this, you can make and drink an Ayurvedic decoction of Giloy and Tulsi.

Cloves

Friends, let me tell you that a clove which is small in appearance and a bit bitter in food, is full of many qualities. An element called eugenol is found in cloves. Due to which, problems like stress, stomach problem, Parkinson’s, Badnard are benefited. Cloves are found to have essential elements such as Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Folate, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Thiamine and Vitamin D, Omega 3 fatty acids in addition to anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties. For information, tell that, along with strengthening the heart, lungs, liver, etc., it helps in keeping the digestive system away. Along with this, there is also benefit from problems like cold and cold.

Friends tell you that to strengthen the lungs, take a little liquorice, 1-2 black pepper, 1-2 cloves, take 4-5 basil leaves, a little sugar and a little cinnamon and put it in the mouth slowly. Chew on You can do this daily. This will also benefit your asthma.