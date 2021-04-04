Want to keep things family friendly? Binge our favorite PG movies on Netflix – Film Daily

The only way you can make watching movies on Netflix any better is by getting the whole family together for one legendary movie night! Microwave popcorn, some sweet drinks, blankets, who needs the cinema when you have Netflix?

And as much as we might miss those big, comfortable cinema seats, Netflix has got our backs with high-quality family movies that are guaranteed to make you laugh out loud! However, if you have older kids, G-rated fare might not cut it anymore.

Don’t forget that those “PG” ratings are made for one reason only – total family fun, and not just kids-only! Let’s check out what Netflix has in store for us!

The Willoughbys

Who doesn’t get tired of their parents? Well, the 2020 Netflix movie The Willoughbys is about a group of children who say: “Enough is enough!” They’re done with their annoying parents and have come up with the best plan to get rid of them once and for all! However, as great as their idea may be, it quickly gets turned upside down.

Thanks to writer Lowis Lowry, these four siblings create their own family with no rules or responsibilities! Starring Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, and Ricky Gervais, this is an animated film you’re not going to want to miss.

Feel the Beat

Does your family love dancing? With the Netflix film Feel the Beat, you and your family can enjoy watching April follow her dreams to Broadway! Not only is this a feel-good movie, but it motivates the audience to never give up on their dreams, no matter how old they are.

Starring Descendants star Sofia Carson as April, we get to see what hard work & dedication are truly made of.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Though Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse doesn’t star our favorite new Spider-Man, Tom Holland, it still has the same finesse with another Spider-Man figuring out his superhero potential with other spidermen from across the Spider-Verse!

Your family can enjoy this Marvel animation starring Shamiek Moore, New Girl’s Jake Johnson, and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Zathura: A Space Adventure

For those that remember the O.G. Jumanji, you’ll probably also remember another phenomenal movie with a game that transports its players to another world – Zathura: A Space Adventure. But thanks to the Mandalorian director Jon Favreau, the game comes to life as they try to survive through asteroids, foreign creatures, and more!

Starring Hunger Games’s Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo, Dax Shepard, and Twilight’s Kristen Stewart, you & your family will be in for a wild ride.

We Can Be Heroes

We’re not dreaming – Sharkboy & Lavagirl exist and they have children! Yes, our favorite dream team has created a team of heroes and they didn’t even know it. When Sharkboy & Lavagirl are running late to save the world, a group of kids take charge!

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ms. Granada guiding the superhero kids like Missy Moreno (YaYa Gosselin) & Rewin (Isaiah Russel-Bailey) to victory.

Yes Day

Family movies were made for actress Jennifer Garner! Netflix’s latest PG film Yes Day is pretty simple but hilarious. It’s about parents who have to have a “Yes” day which means agreeing to everything their children want and ask for. Yikes. But Garner & Édgar Ramirez handle it like pros . . . well until they hit the theme park.

Since it’s loosely based on Garner’s life, she explained the rules of the film to People: “They (the kids) can come up with what they need and want on that day . . . And when they say, ‘Can you please make us waffles and ice cream for breakfast?’ I say, ‘Top priority’. You got it. Yes!”

Are you ready to watch a Netflix family film? Have we left one of your favorite Netflix movies out? Let us know in the comments below.