Want to save money? Watch free movies and TV shows with our hacks – Film Daily

After a long day of hard work, we’re sure all you want to do is sit back, relax, and put on a nice TV show or movie to enjoy. However, in this day & age, the cost of the many streaming services you’re probably subscribed to can begin to add up and hurt your wallet in the long run. Knowing how much it can cost, enjoying a good film after a long day may not seem as enjoyable anymore.

Luckily, there’s still plenty of ways you can save some of your money and enjoy some good entertainment without spending too much cash. Without further ado, let’s find out how you can be thrifty and watch movies and TV shows for free here.

Free streaming services

This may seem like a dream that’s too good to be true, but did you know there are streaming services offering free movies and TV shows with absolutely no hidden costs or even sign-ups? Don’t worry, this isn’t even illegal at all either. So how is it possible?

In order to enjoy these movies and TV shows for free, it will come with some slight drawbacks, but in comparison to paying a certain amount of money each month, they’re really no biggie in the long run. All it takes to enjoy the free TV shows and movies on these streaming platforms are just having to sit through the commercials every once in a while.

Back in the good ol’ days of cable TV, commercials were considered a normal thing before streaming services like Netflix & Amazon Prime took over and gave us ad-free entertainment. While it may be a little irritating to have to sit through commercial breaks again, it’s really not all too bad. After all, a commercial break is the perfect time for a bathroom break or going to the kitchen for more snacks!

If you’re looking to save some extra cash this month yet also enjoy some good content, cancel your subscription streaming platforms and enjoy these free TV shows and movies here thanks to these free streaming services.

Crackle

Crackle is probably one of the best streaming platforms if you’re looking for a way to watch movies and TV shows for free. Because Crackle’s parent company is Sony Pictures Entertainment, the content that is available to stream on their platform is always top-notch.

Their site is incredibly organized and displays their available content in categories such as action, comedy, drama, and more, so it’s easy to find exactly what genre of movies or TV shows you’re looking to enjoy at the moment. Crackle also can be streamed on a variety of devices from your mobile phone all the way to Amazon Fire TV, your Xbox One, and lots more.

Pipes

Tubi TV is also another fan favorite of those who love entertainment but know how to save. This streaming service gives you free access to over 20,000 movies from top entertainment companies such as Paramount Pictures or Lionsgate. The best thing about this service is that it can also be used on a variety of devices whether it be your personal laptop or your Apple TV.

Canopy

Are you part of a university or educational institution or a public library membership? Well, you’re definitely in luck. If you prefer more “artsy” cinema or thought-provoking entertainment, Kanopy is definitely the streaming service for you. Sign in with your public library membership or school information, and you’ll have immediate access to over 26,000 films at no cost.

There is a wide variety of classic films on there that are critically acclaimed such as Breathless, Moonlight, The 400 Blows, Bicycle Thieves, and more. So what are you waiting for? Sign up to these free streaming services and enjoy!

